The Hospice Malta facility in Santa Venera has a new garden as a result of a collaboration between the entity and Project Green.

The 2,700 square metre San Mikiel Garden was developed through €1.2 million in funding made available to Project Green through the Community Greening Grant.

Designed specifically with hospice residents in mind, the garden prioritises accessibility and allows residents’ beds to be brought outdoors. . Trees, flowers, and shrubs were chosen for their therapeutic benefits, with water features to add to the tranquil ambience.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli (right) with Hospice Malta Chairperson Bernadette Bonnici Kind. Photo: DOI/Environment Ministry

It includes dedicated areas for family members visiting patients and includes a play area for children.

Trees and shrubs will be irrigated through a rainwater reservoir developed as part of the project.

Project architect Katrina Grech Mallia said the intention was to create a space “symbolising peace and inclusivity, addressing both the functional needs of a hospice garden and the therapeutic benefits of nature. Every element was carefully selected to promote the principles of palliative care.”

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, Project Green CEO Joseph Cuschieri, Hospice Malta Chairperson Bernardette Bonnici Kind, and CEO Kenneth Delia visited the newly completed garden, accompanied by residents who toured it.

Hospiece residents, family members and staff. Photo: DOI/Geoffrey Zarb Adami

The minister said the garden “is a clear example of how we can create spaces that improve the quality of life for those in need of care and rest, particularly during life’s most challenging moments.”

She said she was proud to be see the government helping Hospice Malta.

Hospice Malta chairperson Bernadette Bonnici Kind said the garden was a testament to the organisation’s commitment to providing comfort, peace, and dignity to patients and their families.

“We thank Project Green for supporting our mission and managing the development of this garden, which will serve as a meaningful space for patients and their loved ones,” she said.