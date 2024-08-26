The 9th edition of HR GIG is in the making and it will become Malta’s inaugural CX Conference.

Hosted by renowned TV personality Stephanie Spiteri, the event will kick off at the Grandmaster Suite, Malta Hilton, with a speech by Joseph Farrugia, Founder of HR GIG and Director at StreetHR, and Dr. Vincent Marmara, Malta’s leading statistician, showcasing the current context of Employee Experience (EX) and Customer Experience (CX) in Malta.

HR GIG 9: Building Bridges: Uniting EX & CX

Antoaneta Iossivofa, Head of People and Culture at MFSA, will present the crucial role of Employee Experience (EX) in her keynote speech, "The Power of Employee Experience." She will redefine EX beyond mere perks, highlighting its significant impact on employee engagement, productivity, and retention. Iossivofa will advocate for prioritising EX as a strategic imperative to cultivate a high-performing workforce.

Scott Lee Holloway, Senior Customer Experience Manager at APS Bank, will discuss the evolving nature of Customer Experience (CX) in his address, 'What CX is All About.' He will illustrate the shift from transactional interactions to holistic experiences, emphasising the importance of linking CX initiatives to customer loyalty and business success.

The event will culminate in a dynamic experiential learning activity coordinated by Outdoor Living Malta, titled "Building Bridges: Integrating Customer and Employee Experience through Cross-Functional Collaboration." All speakers will participate in this interactive session, and participants will gain insights into cross-functional cooperation, customer centricity, and breaking organisational silos. The activity will put EX and CX theories into practice, emphasising the importance of harnessing the Voice of the Customer (VoC) and integrating EX with business objectives.

Joseph Farrugia, Founder of HR GIG and Director at StreetHR.

The event will then transition into a panel discussion, ‘Harmonising EX & CX – A Practical Perspective,’ aimed at providing actionable insights and real-world strategies for aligning Employee Experience (EX) and Customer Experience (CX) within organisations. Moderated by Yasmin De Giorgio, Chief Executive Office at Shireburn Software and Founder at Sanya Eco Spa, the panel will feature distinguished experts including Martin Schillig, Chief Human Resources Officer at Casumo; Tony Namulo, Founder and Chief Experience Architect at Tavale’; Kate De Cesare, Chief Sustainability Officer at Eden Leisure Group; Shawn Stanyer, Head of CX, UX & Creative Hub at Bank of Valletta; and Wayne Caruana, Psychotherapist at Home Based Therapeutic Services.

HR GIG 9 will come to a close with a stand-up lunch in the informal setting of The Hilton Business Centre. Several exhibitors will also showcase their offerings, making this an excellent networking opportunity for all delegates, who will also enjoy a live performance by talented musicians Mark Rapa and Sarah Bonnici.

HR GIG 9 is partnered with The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, ISL, Shireburn Software Ltd, Outdoor Living Malta, StreetHR, APS Bank and The Hilton Malta.

HR GIG 9 will be held on September 6, 2024 and will be titled ‘Building Bridges – Uniting EX and CX.’ Further information on the next HR GIG in the series can be obtained by visiting https://streethr.com.mt/hr-gig or by e-mailing hrgig@streethr.com.mt.

Seats can be reserved at https://streethr.com.mt/hr-gig/#tickets_section