A man who told police his wife had assaulted him has ended up being charged under arrest after she claimed he threatened to kill her.

An argument broke out on November 20 at the couple’s Żabbar home, apparently triggered by the husband’s suspicion that his wife was cheating on him.

The couple have been together for 15 years.

The following day, the man reported the incident to the police’s domestic violence unit, claiming that his wife had hit him during the row.

He produced no medical certificate and a risk assessment based upon the man’s version resulted in “low risk.”

His wife was summoned for questioning.

While recounting the dynamics of the incident, the woman said that her husband had physically assaulted her and threatened to kill her. He suspected her of cheating on him.

She did not present a medical certificate either.

However, a risk assessment based on her version produced a result of “extreme danger.”

When arrested and questioned, the man denied the allegations and insisted that his wife had beaten him during the row.

On Saturday, the 55-year-old security officer was charged with causing his wife to fear violence as well as insulting and threatening her.

He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors did not object to the man being granted bail.

They said the woman– who has since moved out of their matrimonial home- would also be charged with crimes.

Prosecuting Inspector Antonello Magri explained that the only reason why the defendant was charged under arrest today was because of the high score in the risk assessment.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil, upheld the request against a deposit of €1,500, a personal guarantee of €4500, signing the bail book three times a week and under a curfew.

The court also upheld the prosecution’s request for a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.

The parties requested a ban on publication.

Lawyer Daniel Attard was defence counsel.