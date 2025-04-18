Crowds lined the streets of various localities as costumed worshippers led annual Good Friday processions.

In Vittoriosa (Birgu), statues borne by figures in purple robes, roman centurions and even horses passed through the streets as onlookers took photos and watched as the procession passed.

A horse drawn chariot carrying a man dressed as a Roman centurion passes through the streets. Participants spent hours preparing for the procession. Robed figures took to the streets for the annual Good Friday procession. Onlookers could be seen taking photos as the procession passed.

The annual processions, held across several towns and villages, commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ, each year attracting a dedicated group of participants who spend hours creating costumes and statues and preparing for the event.

It features life-sized statues depicting various scenes from the Passion of Christ – which refers to the period of time shortly before Christ’s death – carried by devoted individuals, with participants often dressed in biblical costumes.



Vittoriosa's procession and ended at St Lawrence's Church near the waterfront, with men dressed as Roman centurions banging on the door of the church, signifying the start of the march.

Friday’s weather was favourable for the outdoor event with bright sunshine and mostly blue skies.