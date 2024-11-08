In 1921, the heir to the throne of Japan, Crown Prince Hirohito, visited Malta as part of a wider European tour.
Diminutive and shy, he spoke no European language properly – only the slightest smattering of French. Shortly after his Malta visit, he succeeded his father as Emperor of Japan up to his death in 1989.
Credible top-secret intelligence from Japanese and British security sources indicated that three named Korean nationalists were plotting to assassinate Hirohito in Malta. Japan had invaded and annexed Korea in 1910, and anti-Japanese feelings ran high among the Koreans.
Malta ended on the highest security alert – the prince’s schedule and itineraries were kept confidential. Two years later, in Tokyo, a firearm attempt on Hirohito’s life by a fanatical Japanese communist, failed by a whisker.
The Crown Prince arrived in Grand Harbour by the battleship Katori on April 24, 1921. Governor Lord Plumer and the top British brass laid out a lavish welcome programme – street decorations, parades, receptions, a gala performance of Verdi’s Othello at the Opera House. Among the distinguished hosts figured the Maltese consul for Japan, Joseph Howard, shortly to become the first prime minister of self-governing Malta.
Highlights of the prince’s stay on the island included a banquet hosted by the Casino Maltese, marked by exchanges of precious gifts and the walling of a marble memorial tablet. Also, a visit to the Kalkara naval cemetery.
During World War I, a Japanese naval squadron operating from Grand Harbour had taken active part in Mediterranean Allied activities. An Austrian submarine torpedoed the destroyer Sakaki with the loss of 68 Japanese officers and men. Prince Hirohito went personally to pay homage to their graves.
