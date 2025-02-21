The Treasury Department announces the interim results of the Malta Government Stock issue of February 2025.

The Treasury received a total nominal amount of around €602 million from both retail and wholesale investors against the authorised sum on issue of €300 million subject to an over-allotment option for an additional amount of up to a maximum of €150 million.

Pursuant to Article 9 of the Offering Circular published on the 7th of February 2025, the Treasury shall exercise the right to increase the authorised sum on issue by up to an additional amount of €150 million.

Subscriptions by Retail Investors

By the closing date at 2:30pm on Wednesday the 19th of February 2025, the total value of applications received from retail investors in the two Malta Government Stocks amounted to a nominal value of around €147 million.

These applications which were made under the non-competitive part of the issuance at pre-announced fixed price for each stock have been accepted in full.

Allotment details for each stock will be published in a press release and uploaded to the Treasury’s website after applications have been vetted for compliance with the General Prospectus and Offering Circular.

Subscriptions by Wholesale Investors (Competitive Auction)

By the closing date at noon on Friday the 21st of February 2025, the Treasury received 64 bids from wholesale investors in the two stocks with a total nominal value of €454.5 million, which have been allocated as follows:

Bids received in the Auction Allotment Stock description No. Nominal Amount (€) No. Nominal Amount (€) 3.00% Malta Government Stock 2030 (IV) 32 206,000,000 13* 81,500,000 3.50% Malta Government Stock 2035 (III) 32 248,500,000 25 220,500,000 Total 64 454,500,000 38 302,000,000

*Bid at cut-off price partially accepted.

More information can be found in the MGS Issuance Results published on the Treasury Department’s website.