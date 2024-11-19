German dance music star Cascada is set to headline Malta's New Year's Eve Celebration in Valletta this year, the Culture Ministry has announced.

The event will once again be held in St George's Square in Valletta, with 50,000 people expected to attend.

The New Year's Eve celebrations will also feature performances by Ira Losco, Red Electric, Shaun Farrugia, Kevin Paul, DJ Koroma, and DJ Miggy.

At midnight, a grand fireworks display will be launched over the Grand Harbour.

The evening will conclude with a set by DJ D-REY.

Broadcasters Dorianne Mamo, Taryn Mamo Cefai, Owen Bonnici, and Keane Cutajar will be hosting the show and it will be broadcast live on local television.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said this year's edition of the NYE celebrations is expected to be the largest ever held in Malta and will showcase both local and international talents.

"With this event, we will bid farewell to 2024 in the best way possible and welcome 2025 as a united Maltese and Gozitan community with celebrations that include fireworks displays and top-notch musical performances,” Bonnici said.

For more information, visit the website vca.gov.mt and the Valletta Cultural Agency's Facebook page.