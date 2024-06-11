The Building and Construction Agency has once again issued a moratorium on excavation and construction work in tourism zones, issuing a ban on works in a long list of streets for the duration of the summer.

This means that all excavation and demolition work in the zones indicated by the BCA are effectively illegal between June 15 to September 30, barring a few exceptions granted to certain government agencies to carry out emergency works.

In a statement, the BCA said that it runs this initiative together with the Malta Tourism Authority to lessen the inconvenience such works generate for residents and visitors alike.

"The enforcement of this subsidiary legislation is a way to dampen the inconvenience that construction sites have both on the tourism industry as well as a number of Maltese families who live there. The demolition and excavation phases on a construction site are an inconvenience to the surrounding residents," they said.

Any illegal works that occur during this period can be reported to the BCA over the phone at 80049000, 20955000 or 20955555.

Reports can be made for issues spotted in both Malta and Gozo and during as well as outside of office hours.

The streets identified as part of the tourism zone have been identified by the MTA and the authority reserves the right to amend the list of streets as it sees. fit.

You can find a whole list of the streets that have been included in the construction zone attached below, but the following is the areas where an exemption has been granted for work to continue:

Emergency roadworks by Infrastructure Malta at Pinto and Lascris wharves in Floriana

Emergency roadworks by Infrastructure Malta in Misraħ ir-Rebħa in Vittoriosa

Emergency roadworks by Infrastructure Malta in Triq il-Vitorja, Triq San Pietru u San Pawl, Misraħ Papa Benedittu XV and Triq l-Arcisqof Mattei in Senglea

Emergency roadworks by Infrastructure Malta in Triq Sant Anna and Pjazza Dun Tarcis Agius in Marsascala

Emergency roadworks by Infrastructure Malta in Triq Santa Katerina in Marsaxlokk

Emergency roadworks by Infrastructure Malta in Triq Santu Wistin up to Ix-Xatt ta San Gorg in St Julian’s

Emergency roadworks by WSC in Triq Ħemel, Triq Moletta, Triq Bramel, Triq l-Għarbiel, Triq id-Dris, Triq il-Ktajjen, Triq il-Gejża, Triq il-Ħawt, Triq il-Għajn, Triq il-Gwielaq andTriq ta' Fuq il-Gonna in Swieqi

Emergency roadworks by Infrastructure Malta in Triq Cassarino and Triq Sir Luigi Preziosi in St Paul’s Bay

Emergency roadworks by Infrastructure Malta in Triq ix-Xatt ta Lascaris in Valletta

Emergency roadworks by the Gozo Ministry in Triq il-Qbajjar, Triq Mungbell and Triq tax-Xagħra in Marsalforn, Gozo

Emergency roadworks by the Gozo Ministry in Triq Marsalforn, Triq l-Ewropa, Triq ir-Repubblika and Triq ta` Wara Sur in Victoria, Gozo

Emergency roadworks by the Gozo Ministry in Triq tas-Sruġ in Xagħra, Gozo

