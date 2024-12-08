J&C Pisani Ltd, one of Malta’s leading food importers and distributors and Dewfresh Products Ltd, one of Malta’s largest meat processing plants, are celebrating a remarkable 140-year legacy in the food trade. This year marks a significant milestone, as the Pisani family has been at the heart of the food industry since 1884. From the early days as a small butcher shop in Sliema, the companies have grown to become major players in Malta’s food sector.

Among Malta’s pioneers in the manufacturing and frozen food industry

The journey of the business began with John Pisani, who established a small butcher shop in Sliema. Over time, his son Anthony took over the butcher shop, opened another one in Tower Road in Sliema and focused on expanding into meat importation.

Meanwhile, Anthony’s wife, Josephine, played a crucial role by managing the butcher shop on Tower Road, from where the now-iconic pink English-style sausages, branded as ‘Pisani Sausages,’ were first sold, alongside the original ‘Pisani Burgers.’ With their dedication and hard work, the business thrived and was eventually passed on to their children, John and Charles, who took the business to new heights.

In the 1970s, John and Charles decided to close the butcher shop and transition into larger-scale production. They established a manufacturing plant and cold storage facilities in Marsa, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s growth. It was then that the family formally established J&C Pisani Ltd, and soon after, they founded Dewfresh Products Ltd, the family’s meat processing arm, which became one of the largest meat processing companies in Malta.

Dewfresh: A trusted name in meat products and commitment to excellence

Under the leadership of John and Charles together with their children, the company expanded its portfolio, commercializing their iconic sausages and burgers and establishing the Dewfresh brand.

Today, Dewfresh is synonymous with high-quality meat products, from sausages and burgers to bacon, hams, frankfurters, and pre-packed meats. The brand has continued to evolve, and its range now includes chicken products for both retail and catering customers. All the range of Dewfresh Products are sold through the family’s distribution company, J&C Pisani Ltd.

J&C Pisani Ltd and Dewfresh Products Ltd. have remained committed to quality, a principle ingrained in the business by the family’s founders.

“My father, Charles, visited the abattoir regularly to select the finest pork for our products and to this day, we continue to ensure that only the highest quality meat is used in our production,” Noel Pisani, a key leader in the business and a proud member of the fourth generation, says. “In fact, we are proud to say that all Dewfresh products are made from non-mechanically separated meat (MDM). This commitment to quality has remained a core value for our company.”

A legacy of growth and innovation

The companies are now led by the fourth and fifth generations. Noel Pisani, a fourth-generation family member contributing 42 years of expertise, notes: “We constantly adapt to meet client expectations.”

In the 1980s, J&C Pisani Ltd introduced frozen fries to Malta, a product that has since become a staple. Today, their extensive portfolio includes frozen and chilled meats, poultry, game, seafood, vegetables, fruits, bakery and confectionery items, plant-based products and dairy, catering to diverse market needs in both the retail and catering trade.

Noel highlights the increasing sophistication of modern consumers, particularly within the catering sector.

“Today, catering establishments require a wider range of specialized food products to cater to diverse dietary needs and tastes. Consumers are more knowledgeable than ever about food, and they now demand a broader selection of meat cuts. We’ve seen this trend grow, with meat cuts like skirt steak, tomahawk steaks, porterhouse steaks, brisket, and cowboy ribs becoming increasingly popular. We’ve expanded our product line to include these trendy cuts, sourced from some of the best suppliers worldwide.”

Today the company represents top international brands, including Silver Fern Farms (New Zealand), Kepak, Van Drie Group, D’Arta, Wernsing, Westfro, Aryzta, Beyond Meat, and Redefine Meat, to name just a few.

Family values and our team: The heart of our success

Asked what has characterised J&C Pisani Ltd. from its inception as John Pisani’s butcher shop in 1884 until today, Noel claims: “First and foremost it is our family values of transparency, integrity, sustainability and unwavering dedication: dedication to the work we do, to serving our clients and to our team members. These values have seen us through these 140 years and they will continue to guide us through the challenges to come.

“Today both companies together have a team of 110 people and we are lucky to have some of our team members that have been with us for decades and have espoused these values. We treat our team like a family and do our best to foster an environment where everyone feels valued, empowered and inspired to contribute their best’’

Noel Pisani, director, addressing invitees during the 140th anniversary celebration.

Looking ahead: A bright future

As J&C Pisani Ltd and Dewfresh Products Ltd commemorate 140 years, the company remains focused on innovation and adapting to market trends.

With the next generation already involved, the Pisani legacy is set to continue its impressive trajectory. The company’s enduring success reflects its ability to adapt, innovate, and uphold its core values, ensuring a bright future for the iconic Maltese brand and the companies behind it.

The companies’ enduring legacy is a testament to the Pisani family’s hard work, dedication, and passion for the food trade.140 years is a milestone that is well worth celebrating, especially in the presence of the eponymous John and Charles Pisani who, at 90 years and 91 years, respectively, celebrated this achievement.

For more information about the companies, please visit, www.jcpisani.com and www.dewfreshproducts.com.