A leading local architect and civil engineer has been elected Vice-President of the European Council of Civil Engineers (ECCE).

Jeanette Muñoz Abela, who currently serves as chair of the permanent committee on engineering within the Kamra tal-Periti and previously served as its vice-president, will be working with the ECCE’s executive board and President Platonas Stylianou.

Muñoz Abela said the nomination was a great honour.

“As civil engineers, we are at a pivotal moment where our expertise in sustainable solutions and innovation is crucial in addressing challenges like the climate crisis and advancements in artificial intelligence,” she said.

The KTP announced her nomination in a statement on Tuesday morning and said it highlighted both Muñoz Abela’s individual contributions as well as the KTP’s “ongoing role in shaping the profession both locally and internationally.

“The appointment brings valuable insights and influence to Malta’s civil engineering community, fostering stronger connections between national and European engineering bodies,” it said.

The ECCE was set up in 1985 and is Europe’s leading body for civil engineers. It is currently focused on introducing a common training framework for easier mobility of engineers within Europe, digitisation of the construction industry and working with universities and industry leaders to help the profession evolve. The organisation is also poised to release a book in 2025 that will outline the profession’s contributions across the continent.