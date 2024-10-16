The Institute of Maltese Journalists warned on Wednesday that journalists and the right to freedom of expression were being weaponised.

In a statement marking the seventh anniversary of the brutal murder, the IĠM said Daphne Caruana Galizia paid the highest price for her work.

"We are a long way from full justice. Apart from ensuring that everyone responsible for the murder is brought to justice, the systemic failures that allowed for Caruana Galizia’s murder must be addressed, the IĠM said, adding this could only start being addressed when the recommendations of the public inquiry into her murder were fully implemented.

The seventh anniversary of her murder comes at a time when journalists and the right to freedom of expression are being weaponised, IĠM said.

"Earlier this year, sections of the press were directly attacked and unfairly accused of working for the so-called 'establishment'. More recently, influential Labour activists suggested the return of criminal libel.

"Meanwhile, a court order on discussing the Caruana Galizia murder means journalists and editors have to spend this anniversary in fear of court action in case any writings or declarations breach this order, the IĠM said.

"The moment we start to question our inalienable rights is the moment the clock starts turning backwards. When we dismiss these rights and responsibilities, we risk fostering a climate of impunity – the same climate that allowed for the murder of Caruana Galizia."

The IĠM urged the government to publish its long-promised White Paper with proposed reforms to strengthen freedom of expression and offer more protection to journalists.

It made a call for journalists to be treated with more respect in their line of duty and urged for freedom of expression to be given the protection it deserved,