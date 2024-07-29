Unemployment last month climbed to 9,865 from 7,820 in June 2023, official data issued on Monday shows.

The unemployment rate remained practically unchanged in percentage terms however at 3.1%, down by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month and up by the same margin from June 2023.

The National Statistics Office said the number of unemployed persons was 9,865. The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,357.

In June 2024, the unemployment rate for men stood at 3.6 per cent, remaining stable when compared to May. Meanwhile, the female unemployment rate stood at 2.4 per cent, decreasing by 0.1 percentage points from the preceding month.

The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) increased to 8.4 per cent, while the rate for those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 2.6 per cent, decreasing by 0.1 percentage points compared to May.