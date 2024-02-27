The King’s Own Philharmonic Society of Valletta, which this year is marking its 150th year since its foundation in 1874 by maestro Giuseppe Borg, presented its annual concert at the Catholic Institute in Floriana on February 17.

The well-attended concert, under the direction of John Galea, included a selection of different musical genres. Apart from well-known pieces, two exclusive works were performed in Malta for the first time ‒ The King’s Own by Italian composer Lorenzo Pusceddu and Cycles and Myths by Nuno Osorio, which were enthusiastically received by the audience.

The band also performed O mio babbino caro by Puccini, O sole mio by Di Capua, Funiculì Funiculà by Denza, Il mondo by Fontana, E lucevan le stelle by Puccini, Voices of Spring by Strauss, Nessun dorma by Puccini and Parigi, o cara and Brindisi by Verdi.

The King's Own Band performing under the direction of John Galea.

Guest singers included tenor Gabriel Arce, who came all the way from Argentina, and soprano Claire Caruana.

In his message to the appreciative audience, the society’s president, Ivan Piccinino, praised the band’s talented musicians who, under the direction of Mro Galea, rose to the concert’s great expectations.

The concert ended with the band’s hymn Omaggio alla King’s Own by Francesco Gobet, followed by the Maltese national anthem.