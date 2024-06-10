KM Malta Airlines has launched the KM Rewards programme, a loyalty initiative designed to reward travellers for their custom.

Programme participants will gain Status Points and SkyBux for every KM MaltaAirlines flight and any extras booked through the airline’s direct channels.

Status Points are based on the amount of spend while Status Points determine the participant’s tier level (Member/Traveller/Explorer/Pioneer). The higher the participant status, the more exclusive benefits one can enjoy. SkyBux: Earnings are based on the amount of spend and tier level (Member/Traveller/Explorer/Pioneer).

More details are available on the KM Malta Airlines website.