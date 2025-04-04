Five years ago, Malta Enterprise set out with a bold mission: to create an ecosystem where local entrepreneurs could thrive, scale, and connect with global investors. Today, that vision has transformed into a dynamic reality.

The Startup Festival, organised by Malta Enterprise, has become the go-to platform for Maltese startups to showcase their potential and connect with investors, mentors, and fellow entrepreneurs. With over 2,000 registrations from more than 40 countries, over the past five years, Malta has established itself as a hub for innovation and startups, offering an environment for local startups to grow and succeed.

Why start in Malta?

Malta has rapidly emerged as one of Europe’s most attractive destinations for startups. Ranked 4th in the 2024 Europe Startup Nations Alliance Report, the country provides a pro-business regulatory framework, significant government incentives, and dedicated support from Malta Enterprise to help local startups build, scale, and compete in international markets.

Over the last five years, Malta Enterprise has supported over 190 Maltese startups through initiatives such as the Business Start Initiative and the Startup Finance Scheme, providing resources to help them turn ideas into successful businesses. Malta’s growing tech ecosystem, combined with its ideal location for accessing European, Middle Eastern, and African markets, makes it the perfect destination for local entrepreneurs seeking to expand beyond borders.

The 5th anniversary

This year, as the Startup Festival celebrates its 5th anniversary, it is not just a moment to reflect on the past – it is a chance to look ahead to the future. This year the Startup Festival will be held on October 23, 24, 2024, where local startups will have the chance to showcase their ideas and connect with a global audience.

Here’s what’s in store:

Pitch Black : Malta's most exciting startup pitching competition, giving local startups a chance to present their ideas to investors and the wider startup community.

: Malta's most exciting startup pitching competition, giving local startups a chance to present their ideas to investors and the wider startup community. Keynote speeches from both international innovation leaders and local industry disruptors who have successfully navigated the startup journey.

from both international innovation leaders and local industry disruptors who have successfully navigated the startup journey. Networking and matchmaking sessions , tailored specifically to connect with potential investors, mentors, and collaborators from around the globe.

, tailored specifically to connect with potential investors, mentors, and collaborators from around the globe. Panel discussions and workshops that address the challenges and opportunities for startups and provide actionable insights on growing a business in today’s market.

Shaping the future of startups in Malta

Looking to the future, Malta continues to invest in its startup ecosystem. During the 5th edition of the Startup Festival, Malta Enterprise will announce important initiatives that will further support start-ups to succeed locally and internationally.

This is just the beginning. With continuous investment, government-backed initiatives, and a growing network of local and international partners, Malta is positioning itself as the ideal launchpad for Maltese startups aiming to break into the global market.

Be part of the journey. Join us at the 5th edition of Startup Festival Malta on October 23 and 24. Follow us for updates on registrations, speaker announcements, and event details at StartupFestivalMalta.com and on social media.

