The former Dolmen Hotel in Qawra has rebranded at Double Tree by Hilton following a €20 million upgrade.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo, who visited the property, was told that all the hotel's facilities, including 290 guest rooms, reception areas and conference facilities had been refurbished. New energy-saving equipment was installed.

The minister congratulated the management, saying the project tied in with the government's efforts to raise tourism standards.