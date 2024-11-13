A landmark temporary exhibition, featuring a remarkable selection of works depicting the mystery of the Annunciation by European masters, is opening at Il-Ħaġar Heart of Gozo Museum in Victoria this week.

Titled The Annunciation: The Itinerary of Hope Through Iconography, the exhibition features works by Albrecht Dürer, Michael Wolgemut, Lucas Cranach, Crispin van de Broeke, Maarten van Heemskerck, Nicolas Beatrizet, Federico Barocci, Cornelis Cort, Adrian Collaert, Jacques Callot, Sebastien Bordon, Alessandro Mochetti, Pietro Liberi, Giuseppe Bossi and Maestro Del Dado, among others.

Many of these works are being exhibited in the Maltese islands for the first time.

The exhibition, coordinated by Valerio Ballotta and Virna Govoni of GBK (Malta) Ltd, will be inaugurated on Friday at 7.30pm, and runs until January 12. Everyone is invited to the opening.

The museum is open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Sunday (public holidays included). Il-Ħaġar will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Admission is free.