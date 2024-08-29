An exhibition of works by Għajnsielem’s late archpriest, Joseph Zerafa, is on display at his family home in Għajnsielem until Sunday, when the village celebrates the feast of Our Lady of Loreto.

On show are models of current and former parish churches, Lourdes chapel and a replica of the traditional wash house (għajn tal-ħasselin) in Pjazza tad-Dehra – all hand made by Mgr Zerafa who died 13 years ago at the age of 72. He was parish priest for 25 years.

Ray Bondin, a great friend of Mgr Zerafa, writing at the time of his death in Times of Malta, said the funeral of Mgr Zerafa was attended practically by the whole village. Mourners could still vividly remember the jovial, ever-listening priest whom they knew for so long. They appreciated not only his long years of service but also the way in which he was always present during any activity held by the different societies of the community. “Everyone seemed to have a particular story to tell about Dun Ġużepp,” said Bondin.

A replica of the present parish church in Għajnsielem. A replica of the former church, on show at the late archpriest's family home.

Bondin ended his appreciation saying he had only known Mgr Zerafa for three years. He could not but admire his manner of dealing with everyone, being friendly and always ready to listen.

“I particularly admired his great talent of making excellent detailed wood models of churches,” Bondin said.

The exhibition is open all day until Sunday at Ave Gratia Plena House, Perellos Street, Għajnsielem. Entrance is free.