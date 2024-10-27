The maritime industry is currently at a pivotal crossroads, and Malta is leading the way through its innovative Onshore Power Supply (OPS) system. OPS enables vessels in port to connect to the electrical grid, supplying power directly from the dedicated north distribution centre. This eliminates the need for onboard generators while vessels are at port. This transformative solution significantly reduces harmful emissions and enhances air quality in port cities, making it a cornerstone of Malta’s sustainability efforts.

Malta’s OPS system enables cruise liners to cut over 90 per cent of emissions while at port, with CO2 emissions reduced by 40 per cent. Since July, vessels including the MSC World Europa, Mein Schiff 2 and 5, Marella Explorer 2, and Celebrity Ascent have successfully integrated into the Onshore Power Supply (OPS) system after receiving their Class certification, enabling them to use OPS during every port call. Moreover, up to five cruise liners can connect simultaneously. This achievement exemplifies how ports can modernise operations sustainably.

Strategically located in the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta is also a leader in the European OPS initiative, having been awarded the Greening Award Initiative from the European Maritime Safety Agency thanks to proactive policies and a €33.2 million investment from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility. This commitment underscores Malta’s ambition to contribute meaningfully to global efforts against climate change. Moreover, OPS acts as an economic catalyst, attracting more cruise liners, boosting tourism, and fostering local businesses, ultimately creating jobs and stimulating the economy.

Beyond its environmental advantages, OPS aligns with Malta’s broader objectives of energy security and sustainability. By reducing dependence on fossil fuels, our islands are fostering a more resilient economy, while promoting renewable energy sources and enhancing port efficiency.

Collaboration is essential for the success of the OPS initiative. The Government, port authorities, and shipping companies are working together to expand the number of vessels connecting to OPS. In the coming weeks, Malta, in collaboration with the European Onshore Power Supply Association, will host a conference on November 7 and 8, focusing on Decarbonising the Future, further solidifying its role in shaping sustainable maritime practices.

For our families, the benefits are substantial. Nearly 17,000 families living near the Grand Harbour are experiencing improved air quality, with reduced emissions and noise pollution leading to healthier lives and a better quality of life.

Malta’s OPS initiative serves as a global model, demonstrating that economic growth and environmental responsibility can coexist. This is a vital step in modernising maritime operations worldwide and inspiring other ports to adopt similar practices. As the maritime industry evolves, Malta stands proud at the forefront, empowering a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

Through innovative solutions like OPS, Malta is proving that a sustainable future for the maritime industry is not just possible but essential.

Norbert Grech, Senior Manager Ports & Yachting Directorate.