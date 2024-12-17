Support for Gozo minister

I have lived in Gozo for over 20 years, and during that time we have had at least four ministers for Gozo. As a British expat I cannot vote in general elections, so I have no political agenda. This is my opinion as an outside observer.

I wish to express my support for Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri who is being pressured to resign for his part in a scandal. During his time as Gozo minister, he has achieved many things for the betterment of Gozo and not for his personal gain.

He has managed to get the swimming pool in Victoria open and functional, many roads have been hugely improved and many more are set to follow.

All this and much more improves the quality of life for the people of Gozo.

So, give him a break and stop the backstabbing.

David Carter – Qala

Scoundrel welcomes scoundrel

Two of the world’s greatest scoundrels are now living in Russia. I am referring to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and the ex-President of Syria, Bashar al-Assad. Assad sought political asylum in Moscow, and it was granted on a ‘humanitarian’ basis!

Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin during a visit to Moscow last year. Photo: AFP

I will mention just one example to show just how terrible Bashar al-Assad was in dealing with rebels when, in August 2013, he ordered the use of sarin gas in Ghouta, a Damascus suburb that at the time was held by opposition fighters.

The gas attack killed hundreds, and injured thousands of others. UN experts confirmed the use of sarin, but they were not asked to ascribe any blame, so there was no international response to this terrible crime.

The Assad dynasty has now been overthrown and numerous stories are emerging that show just how horrendous the regime was. There have been some harrowing tales, for example, from survivors of the notorious Saydnaya prison, where thousands of opposition supporters were tortured and executed.

Putin, on the other hand, has behaved shockingly in Ukraine. The Russian military has targeted civilians, hospitals, old people’s homes, schools and energy plants and has deported children to Russia. Why on earth do we need such leaders in today’s world when there are so many problems that we need to address together urgently?

Anthony John Saliba – St Paul’s Bay