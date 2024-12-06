The Mellieħa pilgrims’ museum

The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Mellieħa is revered as a distinguished place of worship and devotion, both locally and abroad. It has, throughout the ages, been visited by a multitude of pilgrims and continues up to this day.

Many who came to seek the intercession of our Holy Mother venerated in this sanctuary were graced with divine mercy. Testimony to this are the countless gifts and ex-votos given as thanksgiving for graces obtained. Among the most precious are the gifts donated by St John Paul II, who had visited the sanctuary.

Exhibits in the museum. Photo: DOI

In December of last year, the parish of Mellieħa inaugurated a museum in the sanctuary complex. Since its opening, a group of dedicated volunteers have been entrusted to tend the museum daily and guide the visitors.

However, during a recent visit to the museum, I was startled to see two government employees in the reception entrance to the museum. They informed me that area has now been designated as the tourist information office. They said that if I wanted to visit the museum, they could take my entrance fee as the parish attendant was not present at that moment.

That presented a confusing situation. Was I standing in a tourist office or in the sanctuary museum? Plenty of printed tourist information material lay at hand and this is the first attraction welcoming the visitors.

How can one tolerate that in a place that is testimony of devotion, tradition and spirituality, one incorporates a government service? I was very disappointed. This office is certainly not complementary with the museum.

One wonders why the tourist information office has been moved to the museum when, for years, it had been housed in a central position, close by, outside the sanctuary gate, in an office which is part of the Mellieħa police station, a government property.

It is certainly out of place. It’s an eyesore, an irrational disturbance, disrespectful and absolutely unacceptable. It degrades our faith and demeans precious memories and treasures which are deeply cherished.

The museum merits the observance of dignity, professionality, tranquillity, security and diligent upkeep. For our community, it is a priceless patrimony on various levels.

I asked for information. An authorised person informed me that the parish did not have the human resources to keep the museum open for long hours and, for this reason, in agreement with the authorities concerned, there are arrangements so that these will be provided by the government.

Other questions about who requested this arrangement and if any part involved is receiving or paying for the use of the museum or for the attendance provided were not answered.

Later, I was told that the government employees are only responsible for helping tourists with the necessary tourist information but, up to the time of writing, the dedicated volunteers were still serving the museum seven days a week.

Amid this confusion I wish to ask whether the parish is short of volunteers. A clarification is solicited as it is necessary to clear the ambiguity. In any case, other arrangements could have been considered.

If necessary, the museum could be safeguarded by opening on fewer days during the week and for shorter hours. I disapprove and object to what has been decided.

I hope that all concerned will realise this is an erroneous decision which should be revoked. I am convinced that this is what our community expects to be done without delay.

Carmel Vella – Mellieħa