Public funds abused

A two-year-long legal battle brought results. Finally, we now know the exorbitant figure paid to British comedian David Walliams for hosting the Malta Film Awards in January 2022, an event which lasted about two hours.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo should be ashamed of themselves.

British comedian David Walliams, alongside Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech back in 2022 during the lavish Malta Film Awards. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

All this money paid out of taxpayers’ money could have been spent to ease the high cost of living we are facing, especially pensioners, who can hardly make ends meet, and to buy medicines presently out of stock but required by the sick and the vulnerable. The money could have been used to repair a few pavements, which are deadly to walk on, especially for those with mobility problems.

These are just a few examples as the list is too long.

But it seems Grech is not being paid enough. Lately, he has been given €90,000 in addition to his annual salary, making his pay packet €150,000 per annum. Almost three times as much as the prime minister’s.

Rightly so, the people ask: where is Finance Minister Clyde Caruana? Has he approved this theft in broad daylight?

Now, we all know that Robert Abela’s government has the wrong priorities.

The earliest we get rid of this shameless government, the better.

Emily Barbaro-Sant – Mosta

The right person for president

For such a high office as a president of our republic, one would expect the choice of a person of integrity, courage and boldness.

The chosen person must be articulate, intelligent, capable of balancing our government between the party or parties in power and parties in opposition.

He or she should be a person who would make a stand in difficult times and in controversial issues, with the interests of the people visibly and audibly close to his/her heart. Not just on one issue like abortion but on several others that crop up from time to time.

The selected person would be versed in our country’s laws, especially constitutional, and seek a balance between opposing parties, not necessarily aping the party in power at any time, like a powerless or spineless yes-man or yes-woman.

This is my humble, and measured, personal summary of requisites, after many years of their clear absence. With due respect to all concerned but, especially, to our people and their closest interests. No offence meant to anyone.

An increased measure of goodwill and fairness is all that is required for improved governance of these islands, and greater peace of mind for all.

Cheating should be declared anathema in useful presidents. Let yes be yes, and let no be no. Convoluted thinking and speeches ought to be sternly avoided if we are to live through healthier and happier times in the near future.

Bernard Vassallo – Swieqi