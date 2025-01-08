Bla, bla, bla…

All that Alex Borg, from Gozo, manages to do with his article ‘Truth about construction, property’ (January 6) is to play the MDA’s usual dull disk

of statistics, prices, etc., tactfully giving further boost to the present wild reality in Malta about the building and construction sector.

Nowhere in his article does he once show the guts to accept that this sector needs to see a consistent multi-year drop in numbers.

It is only when that starts to happen, when there is a real glut of much cheaper property on the market, and when developers, speculators, architects, et al, come round to realise that at this rate the whole concept of affordable pricing will continue to go to the rocks.

There is no chance whatever of seeing tangible changes in the quality of life of people unless there is totally new thinking in this sector.

John Consiglio – Birkirkara

Double standards

An all-electric cars parking lot in the Norwegian capital, Oslo. Photo: AFP

I refer to the news item ‘Electric cars took 89% of the Norway market’ (January 3).

This beautiful and highly civilised country, which I have visited many times, aggressively promotes its own domestic non-dependence on fossil fuels, while at the same time, becoming arguably the richest country in the world, precisely by selling its abundant reserves of fossil fuels to the rest of the world.

This is a classic example of double standards.

Surely Norway should consider practising what it preaches and call a halt to its own active export of fossil fuel, but I noticed a pig flying past me as I wrote this letter!

Charles Gauci – Sannat

Safeguarding our national heritage

Considering the Fort Chambray crisis, I would like to share my opinion regarding safeguarding our national heritage. It is important, now more than ever, that we protect our national heritage at all costs. We cannot destroy our national heritage and historical buildings. We must safeguard our history and keep it for future generations at all costs.

Our people should enjoy the culture and history of our country and be able to learn from it and appreciate it.

While growing up, with my late grandfather, we visited many places of historical significance with Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna.

I grew up appreciating the many historical attractions and sights of our beloved country. Also, many a time, hearing his stories about World War II were inspiring. The elderly give an important testimony to protect our historical sites like Fort Chambray.

The national heritage of our country is of utmost importance and we should be united to safeguard the national heritage and protect our Maltese history which define us as a nation.

Mark John Galea – Sliema