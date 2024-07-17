No need for religious funeral

You might be one of those who is reluctant to go to church but find yourself attending funerals from time to time. You go through the motions of the well-known ritual: listening to the priest (who probably doesn’t know much about the deceased beyond their name) at times struggling to say a few relevant words about them and their lives, having to endure the stern warnings of living a life without God and, possibly worst of all, the fairy tales of eternal bliss.

It sometimes gets worse when the death is not of an elderly person, with platitudes verging on the cruel: “God knows best”, “God doesn’t give us more than we can handle” and similar.

If this feels relatable, then this piece might be for you or someone you know. Many seem not to be aware that there are alternatives to Catholic funerals. While there is no legal requirement in Malta to hold a religious, or, indeed, any, funeral service, loved ones often feel the need for a ceremony to mark the end of a life; it helps them support each other at a painful time and find some closure – and, indeed, shared joy in what their lost loved one meant to them.

This is why Humanists Malta has just launched a webpage (https://humanistsmalta.org/when-someone-dies/) with all the details of the choices you might want to consider.

There are alternatives to Catholic funerals.

First, it is important for anyone who wants a non-religious funeral to make their views known to their family or someone they trust. People often use their will to express such wishes but a will in Malta is read long after a person has died and, thus, long after the funeral has taken place. So, to ensure that their beliefs are respected, we urge everyone to make a ‘Living Will’ (also known as an ‘Advance Decision’) – albeit currently not legally binding in Malta – or write a specific letter of wishes to their next of kin.

Making their beliefs clear well in advance would mean that those close to them are not faced with difficult choices while mourning their loss, even though their next of kin can, if they choose, override such wishes.

Second, it is also important for next of kin to know whether the deceased has agreed to donate their organs or their body to either of the two medical schools in Malta and/or would prefer cremation (currently only available abroad), to ensure their plans for the disposition of their body are carried out.

Humanists Malta offers the services of its certified humanist celebrants, who create bespoke personalised ceremonies celebrating the life and legacy of the deceased, reflecting their values and those of their friends and family, giving those left behind the chance to celebrate their relationships with the one they have lost.

Usually, humanist burial ceremonies are carried out graveside but special permission may be sought from the health authorities for other locations.

Alternatively, a humanist memorial service (where the body of the deceased is not present) may be carried out at any location and does not require the permission of the health authorities.

More information on living wills, body donation, cremation, and humanist ceremonies can be found on our webpage: https://humanistsmalta.org/when-someone-dies/.

CHRISTIAN COLOMBO, chair, JOANNA WILLIAMS, committee member, Humanists Malta – Valletta