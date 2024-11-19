PN’s hypocrisy

Remember how many times the Nationalist Party and its acolytes in the English-speaking media have accused the Labour government about its lack of transparency, accountability, refusing to give full information about which the people had a right to know?

The recent budget speech has exposed the PN’s sheer hypocrisy, going to court and asking it to stop the government from using the national broadcaster to give information about the budget measures that directly affect the lives of each citizen in our country.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana delivering the budget speech. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The PN considers the budget not as the most important annual document in the political life of our country but just like any other propaganda material.

Through its irresponsible action, the PN has revealed its fear that the unprecedented positive measures announced in the budget speech can persuade thousands of voters to realise the enormous difference between budgets presented by a Labour government and those presented by Nationalist administrations.

Therefore, it was necessary to stop details of the budget measures being broadcast on TVM, while the PN’s Net TV broadcasts the same government spots, which they consider as “propaganda against the PN”.

Do you know why? Because they are being paid to broadcast those budget clips, which they had every right to refuse. Is this not “greed” too, the same word PN exponents keep using against businesspeople and other individuals?

The PN opposition’s conclusion? Budget measures which improve the Maltese and Gozitan people’s lives should be regarded as “Labour propaganda”. Only, when such budgets are austerity budgets � as they used to be under PN governments � then the PN will not only not object but will demand that those austerity measures be broadcast “because the Maltese people have a right to know how they will be affected”.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar

Airbnb lets

The proposed new rules regarding Airbnb lets are very welcome by residents who live in apartment buildings and even next-door neighbours who go through rowdy nights and rubbish left outside these premises by holidaymakers who hire Airbnb flats for short lets.

Companies who hire Airbnb must not like the new regulations but it is imperative they should advise holidaymakers that there are rules to be observed and to respect the normal residents and not just look at the income they are getting from hiring these Airbnb apartments, which, at times, are occupied by even five to six persons.

Michael Vella – Sliema