Focus on the real issues, not distractions

Eddy Privitera’s letter, ‘Disgusting show’ (November 25), criticises the behaviour of some Nationalist Party supporters during the recent protest outside parliament. While insults and offensive behaviour are never acceptable, Privitera conveniently ignores the broader context and the real issues at hand.

This protest was not merely about individuals shouting; it reflected growing frustration over serious allegations of corruption and mismanagement involving former minister Clayton Bartolo and minister Clint Camilleri. Rather than addressing these concerns, Privitera focuses on the actions of a few to deflect attention from the real reasons people took to the streets.

His claim that this signals a return to “1980s politics” is both exaggerated and selective. Has he forgotten the behaviour of Labour supporters during similar situations in the past? Confrontational politics, unfortunately, has appeared on both sides of Malta’s political spectrum.

If Privitera truly values civility, he should call for improved political conduct universally, not selectively. The core of this issue remains the need for government accountability. Let’s not let minor distractions overshadow the valid reasons behind public outrage.

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria

Removing cars from roads Removing cars from roads

What it can be

Why is it so hard for Malta to accept what others do?

Alan Zelt – Naxxar

APS, HSBC and poverty

The virtue of poverty is not so much about how much you posses but what use you make of it and, of course, how you got it.

If you use it to aggrandise yourself and satisfy any desire you have, you are “rich” in the pejorative gospel sense.

If you use it for your just earthly requirements and for the needs of those who somehow depend on you, it is a blessing from God to you and all who stand to benefit from it.

This, of course, reminds us of the virtue of charity where you give from what you have to solve the needs of those who have not.

Whenever possible, it is better to give a fishing rod than to supply fish.

So, I also think that it is better to have solid economic enterprises to increase your assets, if you are using them the way I just stated, than to depend on other people’s charity. After all, the ones who are giving you charity may not just be giving you from inherited riches but had to earn them themselves, with sacrifice, resourcefulness and sustainability.

Applying this to the question of APS potentially acquiring HSBC, I think that if it is a real business opportunity, and APS remains faithful to its original purpose, to benefit needy people, it will be hiding “10 talents” to miss it (Mt 25).

Albert Said – Naxxar