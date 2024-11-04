Labour’s failures

Ah, the irony! A vigorous supporter of the Labour Party, very upset about the “PN lies”, conveniently ignored the significant €400 million Vitals hospital scandal − you know, the one that left the country’s healthcare in shambles. It’s interesting how he readily criticises the PN but remains silent about exposing his own party’s fraud.

But let’s entertain your outrage for a moment. Seven so-called “lies”? Even if all of them were unquestionably true, they would only reveal a fraction of what Labour has done. From dodgy deals to funds disappearing faster than a magician’s rabbit, the current administration is hardly a paragon of virtue. Yet, somehow, you’ve painted the PN’s political moves as the root of all evil while your unscrupulous party floats in a spotless bubble.

An anti-corruption protest in Valletta. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Next time, may I humbly suggest to Eddy Privitera to inspect the colossal blunders under his own roof before passing judgement. Or, maybe, he is too busy counting the PN’s “lies” to notice Labour’s scandals towering up like skyscrapers.

Emmanuel Galea – Victoria

Nationalist MEPs’ flop

The recent debate in the European Parliament − the 15th debate on the rule of law in Malta − instigated by Nationalist MEPs David Casa and Peter Agius, attracted the interest of no fewer than 20 MEPs, five of whom were the Maltese MEPs, from a total of 720 members of the European Parliament. The debate lasted no more than 20 minutes.

Contrary to what Casa and Agius may have hoped for, this time the PN MEPs did not find the backing they had expected from the commissioner responsible for justice, Didier Reynders, nor from their own EPP MEPs, who were conspicuous by their absence during the debate.

The PN MEPs have been using and abusing Daphne Caruana Galizia’s brutal murder so many times, and for so long, that, besides the commissioner, even their own EPP colleagues are no longer impressed.

This disappointment could be seen in Casa’s hysterical one-minute speech. Casa chastised the Commission for not taking any real action against Malta.

“We are tired of waiting for the commission to act,” Casa yelled.

His PN colleague, Agius − who has recently been found by OLAF to have made unfounded claims when alleging that a villa had been built instead of a sheep farm using EU funding − appealed to the commissioner to take off his silk gloves and wear iron ones when dealing with our, and his own, country.

I close this letter by thanking most heartily on behalf of all those who love our country and abhorred what they heard from both Casa and Agius: the two labour MEPs, Alex Agius Saliba and Daniel Attard, for the strong speeches they delivered in defence of our dear Malta.

Eddy Privitera – Naxxar