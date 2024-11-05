Medical Council

Kevin Cassar returns to the subject of the Malta Medical Council (November 2), specifically whether this regulatory body still exists, having been declared functionless by the Constitutional Court.

Perhaps our Medical Council is viewed as an unwelcome remnant of British colonial rule, having been set up as a copy of the British Medical Council, and it may have been decided that we can do without it.

One can sue doctors and dentists for alleged malpractice in the courts so why bother with the Medical Council?

Be that as it may, professional members of the council would now like to know whether they can ignore instructions and reminders for payment of membership fees from a body declared functionless by the Constitutional Court.

May we please have some clarity from parliament? One primary ingredient of quality of life is law and order – we’re supposed to be an EU member not a Russian satellite.

The letter below, sent in to Times of Malta in November last year was not, to my knowledge, published. A newspaper editorial board has the prerogative not to publish and not to let the author know the reason why not. Perhaps it may be published this time round.

“The reporting of legal action by two doctor-politicians, their lawyers claiming that disciplinary action by the Medical Council is unconstitutional, would appear to lead to an end of self-regulation by the profession. If this were so, it would follow that self-regulation of other professions, such as the chambers of advocates, architects and accountants, would also be coming to an end.

“The responsibility for their regulation would then need to be passed on to some other authority – if the state still requires them to be regulated.

“In the meantime if, as Kevin Cassar seems to be claiming (November 19, 2023), the Medical Council is no longer operational, why should I continue paying membership fees to a body that no longer functions?”

Albert Cilia-Vincenti – Attard

Controlling traffic

Gridlocked traffic in Marsa. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

There is only one way to control Malta’s and Gozo’s traffic problem: drastically reduce, or even prohibit the importation of cars. Fifty new cars a day on our roads is simply suicidal.

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of second-hand cars in showrooms all over the islands.

The government should appoint a competent think tank to look into this: taking into account the needs of the population, the interests of the powerful car importers, (their golden goose has laid enough eggs!) and more importantly, the ecological impact.

Looking at what was achieved in places like Singapore or Bermuda would help.

Stephen Vassallo – Xewkija