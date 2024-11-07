Fish doesn’t just taste good, it does you a world of good

We are lucky in Malta to be able to enjoy delicious fish. There is an abundance of choice in restaurants and from local fish shops, and nothing beats buying fresh fish straight off the boats in Marsaxlokk.

But what are the qualities of fish? How good is it? Those were questions posed by the World Health Organisation. Working alongside the food and agriculture section of the United Nations, they looked at the risks and benefits of fish consumption.

Their report is detailed. It runs to more than 100 pages and contains a lot of science. But for those of us in the aquaculture business it is an interesting read.

Fish is an important dietary source of energy, protein and other nutrients, as well as an important part of cultural traditions. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The experts noted that consuming fish is part of the cultural traditions of many peoples, and they agreed that fish provides energy, protein and a range of other nutrients important for health.

Obviously, diets around the world vary and fish species too. Nonetheless, the experts said strong evidence existed for the benefits of fish consumption during all life stages: pregnancy, childhood and adulthood.

For example, eating fish during pregnancy led to improved birth outcomes, while adult consumption accounted for reduced risks of cardiovascular and neurological diseases.

That is strikingly good news. How often are we told that something we really enjoy eating is actually good for us at the same time?

But is there a downside?

The experts took a look at dietary exposure to dioxins, although this comes from multiple different foods of animal origin, not just fish.

There are places where people are highly exposed to dioxins but this can be because of local contamination.

We are in a much better position in our part of the world. Fortunately, our waters and our fish are of high quality. The proof of this is in how highly regarded our tuna is in Asia. When people in Japan go looking to buy tuna they seek out the “from Malta” label because that is the hallmark of a superior product.

This study, carried out in 2023, came about because of evolving science and some confusion over the benefits or otherwise of fish consumption. It is a noble aim for consumers to have useful, clear and relevant information but it remains the case that scientists don’t have all the answers.

Some fish consumers see benefits when it comes to conditions such as eczema, rheumatoid arthritis or multiple sclerosis. The jury is still out on these matters. The experts talk of “limited” or “suggestive” benefits. Clearly, there is more research to be done.

A number of recommendations are made by the World Health Organisation and the UN. To maximise the benefits of fish consumption for the general population across all life stages, the experts recommend that member nations acknowledge fish as an important dietary source of energy, protein and a range of other nutrients important for health and that fish consumption is an important part of the cultural traditions of many populations.

They want countries to emphasise the benefits of fish consumption for multiple health outcomes throughout the course of life, including during pregnancy, childhood and adulthood. They also call for the collection of standardised data on fish contaminants and nutrients.

It is good that scientists are continuing their work to discover all the benefits that come from eating fish. And, while they continue their task, we can sit back and tuck into some of the most nutritious food available.

Charlon Gouder – CEO, Malta Federation for Aquaculture Producers, Valletta