Boy, 11, becomes youngest to swim from Malta to Gozo and back

Well done Zac! Your parents are so proud and lucky to have a son with a healthy passion in life. – Michelle Farrugia

What an awesome young lad. Well done indeed! Really admirable. – Marie Abel

Well done Zac. What a champion. Now… when are authorities going to close off bays from headland to headland? Why can’t we enjoy what we still have? Why are swimming zones becoming tighter? Why do we have to swim in pee, lotion, hormone medication and everything those boaters that anchor all the way up to the zones flush into the bay? – Christopher Moffitt

Zac during the swim. Photo: Edward Flores

Well done young man… keep up the good work. Well done to Sabrina as well, may she long keep supporting him along his way as well as achieving her own goals in due course. – Rachel Galea

Well done, what a good influencer Zac is.And also a big well done to Sabrina, quite a feat for her too! – Steve Fenech

What a remarkable young lad, may he grow stronger and make Malta proud someday on the international stage. Well done Zac! – Mario Bowie

PA approves rezoning of massive Nigret arable site into residential complex

The destruction of arable land continues uninterrupted, as if Malta has a surplus of agricultural produce. When will this national self-destruction stop? Who will stop it? – Laurence Zerafa

This is criminal. The Planning Authority has become so complacent and entrenched in this destruction that it has lost all credibility as a planning entity.How is this rezoning even a starter? Can the PM enlighten us? Seems that everything goes as long as the tentacles of power are preserved. – R. Tonna

Why all this rush to approve? Hidden interests for sure. The Planning Authority has become a misnomer: anything but planning. – Mark Said

Malta can scrap our extremely excessive government entities and let the running of this country to developers and other private entities.These are the ones who dictate nowadays. Well done Joseph Muscat, Robert Abela and Co. The Planning Authority should be renamed Developers’ Authority, or, possibly, Greed Authority. – Francis Said

PA/politicians ruined Malta through corruption. – Jim Tailor

We have just had a report that climate change is going to affect us Maltese the worst and, yet, the PA continues to approve more and more flats! Unbelievable. – Claire Green

This is nonsense. Mr Prime Minister, forget it; you will not get my vote. And of a lot of Maltese citizens. Our islands have been ruined by your government. – S. Borg

I hope the Żurrieq people remember how Labour allowed their beautiful town to be ruined before the next election when they come moaning for votes. – David Pace

PL will now issue a €10 voucher and the Ġaħans living there will change back the tune. – Aldo Albert Zahra

They should be bound to build a vertical farm to offset the loss of arable land. Some lateral thinking please. – V. Cauchi