Malta’s transport problems

Malta is the last sojourn of my trip through Europe. I have visited Strasbourg, Basel, Bern and Milan.

I was not surprised to read of Malta’s transport issues in the interview with Transport Minister Chris Bonett (The Sunday Times of Malta, September 22). The transport infrastructure is in desperate need of improvement. The appearance of smaller electric buses is a step in the right direction. I did not, however, enjoy having delivery trucks disturbing my al fresco breakfast in the early morning on Merchants Street, Valletta, nor having to dodge them constantly on my walk down to the bus terminal even after 9am. In keeping with its European sister cities, Valletta needs to eliminate or reduce substantially motorised transport in most of its extremely narrow streets.

Finally, an underground metro system with stops in Gozo and at the airport would also be ideal, although I suspect that financial considerations may preclude this.

ANDREW THOMSON – Canberra, Australia

A property-owning Church

I have read with some concern the reflections on the possible takeover of HSBC Malta by the Church’s APS Bank by no fewer than nine academics.

I am not going to quote the hostile Avarizia by Emilio Fittipaldi, nor, possibly the equally hostile, Gianluigi Nuzzo’s Sua Santità and Vaticano SpA. Neither shall I refer to Gerald Posner’s massive God’s Bankers.

No. But I am recalling, and suggest for further reflection, the contribution by the late-lamented and much revered Fr Joe Inguanez on the Ligutti-Lemieux-McKinsey Church reform in our diocese that had appeared in The Sunday Times of Malta on September 19, 2021.

Ligutti was asked: “During centuries of history, have Churches in the long run ever gained from ownership of property?” He replied: “My answer is yes! They gained the odium plebens – the hatred of the people.” That was way back in the 1970s.

Most certainly, Fr Arthur Vella SJ’s views mentioned by the nine academics are and remain so very valid, relevant and a living tribute to his legacy and memory.

Fast forward, I quote for further digestion and reflection, Charlò Camilleri O. Carm’s contribution in the The Sunday Times of Malta of October 10, 2021, being his commentary on the 28th Sunday in Ordinary Time, entitled “Il Dio trino” vs “il dio quattrino”’. Yes! think about it.

Who has been consulted by our Curia? What are the views of Discern, if at all consulted? We are living in a post-Vatican II – not in a post-Trent – phase of the People of God.

Are we entitled to an explanation? I like to think we are. But, at the end of the day, are we?

AMABILE GALEA – Balzan