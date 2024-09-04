The sinking of Malta

The image portrays SS Malta, with its cargo sinking into the vast blue Mediterranean.

Image: AI generated, using chatgpt

This dramatic and deeply melancholic scene symbolises the submersion of what was once our beautiful island. We once had a gem in the Mediterranean. Now, it has become the dumping ground of the Med., where disgraced politicians are given second chances along with lucrative portfolios. Where they are allowed to lay low, quietly enjoying ill-gotten gains, or are exalted as demigods, despite bearing the marks of corruption. Where ex big-wigs, with international accolades of ‘most corrupt personalities’, smiling smugly, are left to jet around the world with diplomatic passports and diplomatic briefcases, oblivious of the chaos they left in their wake.

We have singing nuns in cloisters.

And stinking politicians and MPs.

We have filth and corruption galore.

And, now, a sunken Malta, forevermore.

What a tragic shame!

Ray Azzopardi – St Julian’s

Board secretary role

I refer to the editorial ‘How to promote racial hatred’ (August 30), specifically: “The broadcasting watchdog’s board secretary, Adriano Spiteri, served as secretary of Imperium Europa – Lowell’s party – until 2022. It is, at best, incongruent that, in such circumstances, he should have been allowed to attend the hearings.”

The role of the secretary to the board of the Broadcasting Authority mainly consists of the taking of minutes. These are then approved by the board. Reference can be made to chapter 350 and S.L. 350.06.

The hearings are public. Reference is made to article 15 of S.L. 350.06, the Code for the Investigation and Determination of Complaints. Therefore, any person “is allowed to attend the hearings”. The editorial goes a step further. It is not only objecting to my presence as a secretary but also to my presence in a public hearing in general.

The editorial itself acknowledges that I am not an active member in a political party, since 2022. Despite this acknowledgment, the article continues “it is, at best, incongruent that, in such circumstances, he should have been allowed to attend the hearings” when hearings are public. It is unaccountable and highly irresponsible of the Times of Malta to reach such a conclusion without providing an explanation to the reader as to why this is so. It is evidently clear that the constant criticism of my role as a secretary and of my presence in a public hearing is only being raised due to the political opinion I espoused.

Adriano Spiteri – Birkirkara

Editor’s note:

It is important to recognise that affiliation with a far-right party rooted in Nazi ideologies isn’t just a political stance - it is an endorsement of hate, which raises legitimate concerns about Mr Spiteri’s role in a public authority.