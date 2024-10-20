When we hear the term ‘lifetime guarantee’, many assume it means the product is covered for as long as we live. This idea is certainly appealing, as it gives the impression that purchasing goods with lifetime guarantees is the best bargain one can make.

But the truth is that the word ‘lifetime’ can have different meanings. It could mean the expected lifespan of the product, or it could refer to the lifetime of the customer buying the product, or even the lifetime of the company offering the product.

To avoid being misled by the attractive idea of a long-lasting guarantee, consumers need to carefully assess the terms and conditions of the guarantee to clarify what ‘lifetime’ actually means and thus what its real benefits are.

When a product is sold to consumers with a commercial guarantee, the seller is obliged to provide the guarantee in writing, outlining specific terms in accordance with consumer protection legislation. One of the most important details that should be stipulated in the guarantee’s terms and conditions is the length of coverage. This means that if the term ‘lifetime’ in actual fact refers to the product’s lifespan, then the guarantee should specify how long the product is expected to last.

If the word ‘lifetime’ refers to the customer, it usually means that the guarantee remains valid as long as the original buyer owns the product. In this case, the guarantee is often in the name of the buyer and non-transferable, meaning it won’t apply if the product is sold or given away to a third party. If this is the case, it should be clearly stated in the terms and conditions.

Consumers are often tempted to buy products with a lifetime guarantee because they seem more advantageous than a standard guarantee.

However, to assess the real value of such guarantees, consumers should have a look at the fine print.

Besides the guarantee’s duration, consumers should check what parts of the product are covered. If any parts of the product are excluded by the guarantee, this should be clearly specified in the terms and conditions. Consumers should bear in mind that a commercial guarantee that only covers parts that rarely fail is less beneficial than one that covers the whole product.

Consumers should also have a look at the remedies provided by the guarantor in case the product develops a fault. A thorough guarantee will offer a range of remedies, including repair, replacement or refund.

Before buying a product with a lifetime guarantee, consumers should make sure they are provided with information on who is responsible for the guarantee. It is essential that the guarantor’s contact details, such as their name, address, phone number, and e-mail, are clearly provided in the guarantee’s document.

Additionally, the guarantee should include clear instructions on the process for making a claim, such as what steps to follow, which documents are required and any specific conditions that must be met.

While the law grants consumers the right to receive all necessary information regarding a product’s guarantee, it is ultimately the consumers’ responsibility to carefully read and understand the terms before finalising a purchase. By doing so, consumers ensure they are fully aware of their rights and obligations and can make informed decisions that protect their interests in the long run.

Consumers should keep in mind that although commercial guarantees are given out voluntarily, once provided, they must be honoured by the seller. It is also important to understand that if a guarantee is mentioned in a statement or advert, it becomes legally binding, even if it is not explicitly included in the sales contract.

Therefore, if a lifetime guarantee is advertised, the trader is legally required to uphold it. However, consumers should ensure they have proof of the advertised guarantee to enforce their rights if needed.

In conclusion, while a lifetime guarantee can provide significant long-term reassurance, it is essential that consumers review the terms and conditions before making a purchase. This ensures they fully understand what is covered, for how long, and any limitations that may apply, helping them make informed decisions and avoid potential disappointments.

In cases where a seller does not honour a guarantee, consumers can seek assistance from the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt