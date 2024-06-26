The recent local council elections in Mellieħa have highlighted the core principles of representative democracy.

With the Partit Nazzjonalista (PN) securing 49.06% of the first-count votes, it is clear that the electorate has shown a preference for the PN over the Partit Laburista (PL), which garnered 41.42% of the votes. Additionally, the independent candidate received 8.84% of the votes and the Partit Popolari (PP) received 0.68%.

In the first count, the top five candidates were as follows: Gabriel Micallef of the PN led with 1,525 votes, Corinne Castillo of the PN followed with 868 votes, John Buttigieg of the PL received 679 votes, Rebecca Bartolo Cutajar of the PL had 645 votes, and Matthew Borg Cuschieri the independent candidate, received 546 votes.

The first four candidates were elected in the first count while Borg Cuschieri was elected in the third count.

In the final count, the vote distribution was PN with 46.62%, PL with 40.01%, the independent candidate with 10%, and 3.37% were non-transferable. The election results were split with the PN and PL each securing four councillors and one independent councillor.

Gabriel Micallef. Photo: Facebook

According to Maltese legislation, the party with the highest number of elected councillors gets to lead the council and the mayor is the elected candidate with the highest number of first-count votes from that party.

Evidently, the Maltese legislator’s clear intention was for the mayor to represent the widest possible segment of the electorate, mandating that the mayorship be tied to a majority of councillors and the highest number of votes within that majority.

Despite Micallef receiving the highest number of votes as a candidate and for his party, the clear choice of the Mellieħa people cannot be secured. This is due to the PN and PL electing the same number of councillors, even though the PN received a clear majority of votes.

In this context, the independent candidate, Borg Cuschieri, holds a significant position, often referred to as the “trump card.” He has argued that the election results kind of indicate a desire for an independent mayor.

The PN represents the choice of the majority - Anthony Borg

However, an analysis of the votes reveals that this claim undermines the principles of representative democracy. Micallef received nearly three times as many votes (1,525) as Borg Cuschieri (546), illustrating a significantly stronger mandate from the people of Mellieħa.

Matthew Borg Cuschieri. Photo: Facebook

Borg Cuschieri’s potential manoeuvre to secure the mayor’s position through alliances would contradict the essence of democracy. As Thomas Jefferson once stated: “The will of the people is the only legitimate foundation of any government.”

The electorate’s preference, as demonstrated by the votes, should guide the leadership of the council. The PN, having received the highest number of first-count votes and securing four councillor seats, represents the choice of the majority.

To ensure stability and respect the democratic process, a compromise could be considered where Borg Cuschieri serves as deputy mayor. This role would acknowledge his support base without disregarding the PN’s significant lead.

Castillo, who received 322 more votes than Borg Cuschieri, also reflects a considerable preference by the electorate for a deputy mayor. However, for the sake of unity and representation, this arrangement could be seen as a fair reflection of the voters’ intentions.

This proposal would ensure that Micallef, with the highest individual vote count, leads the council as mayor, supported by Borg Cuschieri as deputy mayor. Together, they would represent 57.9% of the first count votes and 56.62% of the final count votes, aligning closely with the collective will of the people of Mellieħa.

In conclusion, the results of the Mellieħa local council elections highlight the importance of adhering to the principles of representative democracy. The electorate has voiced its preference and it is imperative that this voice is honoured.

As John Adams once remarked: “Democracy… while it lasts is more bloody than either aristocracy or monarchy. Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”

By ensuring that the council leadership reflects the true choice of the voters, Mellieħa can avoid the pitfalls Adams warned about and uphold the integrity of its democratic process.

Micallef, as the most popular candidate of the most popular party, should lead as mayor, reflecting the democratic will of Mellieħa’s citizens.

Anthony Borg is Mellieħa resident and a former teacher.