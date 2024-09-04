Loreto archbishop Fabio Dal Cin, who led centenary celebrations marking the feast of Our Lady of Loreto in Għajnsielem last Sunday, was special guest on Radju Lauretana, where he gave an exclusive interview hosted by Laurie Anne Camilleri and Lelio Spiteri.

The interview offered listeners a rare glimpse into the personal and pastoral life of the Mgr Dal Cin. He spoke about his journey of faith, his pastoral mission, and the profound devotion to Our Lady of Loreto that has guided his ministry.

Mgr Dal Cin’s visit to Għajnsielem was a significant milestone for the local community, which has long held a deep devotion to Our Lady of Loreto.

Mgr Dal Cin was warmly welcomed by Għajnsielem archpriest Frankie Bajada, who accompanied him throughout the celebratory events.

The archbishop’s presence added a spiritual touch to the festivities, focusing on the strong ties between the parish and the Marian devotion it represents.

During the interview Mgr Dal Cin reflected on the importance of Marian devotion in today’s world, particularly highlighting its role in providing comfort and guidance to the faithful. His words resonated deeply with the listeners, many of whom share a strong devotion to Our Lady.

Canon Bajada said the centenary celebrations at Għajnsielem parish were a fitting tribute to the enduring faith and commitment of the community. Archbishop Dal Cin’s visit left a lasting impression on all those who participated in this historic event, Canon Bajada added.