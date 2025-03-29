Part of Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli that leads from Msida to Tal-Qroqq will go down to one lane starting from Monday.

In a Facebook post, Infrastructure Malta said part of the road heading towards Tal-Qroqq will operate on one lane only.

No indication was given as to how long this measure will be in place.

Infrastructure Malta called on drivers to "plan ahead, follow diversions and drive carefully".

The move is part of ongoing works at Msida Creek as phase two of the three-year project is due to begin in April.

On Thursday, transport minister Chris Bonett announced that 20% of the multi-million euro project to overhaul road infrastructure in Msida has already been completed.

The project is expected to ease traffic in one of Malta's busiest road junctions.