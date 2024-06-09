Peter Agius is set to clinch the Nationalist Party's third seat in the European Parliament elections.

In comments at the Naxxar counting hall, Agius said the electorate has sent a clear message for change.

"We worked a lot to reach this point. The biggest signal sent today by the electorate is a signal for change," Agius said.

Peter Agius speaking at the counting hall.

It will be second time lucky for Agius to finally manage to gather enough votes to secure a seat in the European Parliament after he missed out in 2019.

The results are not yet official. Robert Metsola has already been re-elected with more votes than any other MEP candidate in Malta’s MEP electoral history.

While the official results are not yet announced she is expected to have received more than 81,000 first preference votes.

David Casa is tipped to win the PN's second seat.

Trained as a lawyer, Agius previously headed the Office of the European Parliament in Malta and at one time worked as a speechwriter for former EU parliament president Antonio Tajani.

With a strong background in EU affairs and the EU's legislative processes, Agius painted himself as the candidate poised to make the EU more accessible to citizens.

He started his campaign early and championed a number of issues in recent months, including going head-to-head with Alex Agius Saliba on his claims about abusive food monopolies. He took a complaint by Ħal Farruġ residents over massive aviation fuel tanks close to their homes to the European Commission.

But he recently also landed in hot water when he claimed that a sheep farm in Għajn Riħana was actually a villa built through EU funds, a statement that later turned out to be unsubstantiated.