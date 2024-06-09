Labour newcomer Daniel Attard has clinched the party's second seat after being one of their most prominent faces throughout Labour's election campaign.

Prior to the official results being announced, Attard told Times of Malta that he is humbled by the support shown towards him.

Daniel Attard speaking to Times of Malta at the counting hall.

He has been a particularly vocal supporter of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, gaining a public endorsement from both Muscat himself and his wife Michelle.

Attard said in a recent interview that he is inspired by Labour luminaries like Muscat, Alfred Sant and Dom Mintoff, and is driven to emulate their legacy of impactful leadership.

He has pledged to focus his agenda as an MEP on creating fair, sustainable, and resilient European societies.

Attard has also had a lot to say throughout the campaign about Europe’s defence policy, frequently warning against what he described as Europe’s growing militarisation.

Attard is a former Mtarfa mayor who stepped down in 2021 to take up a role as deputy high commissioner to the UK.

He has previously served as a technical attaché to the international labour office in Geneva on a fixed-term contract following a public call for applications.

After that he joined the public service in Malta following another public call, going on to serve as a legal attaché in Brussels.

He has also worked in the European Affairs ministry, which was later amalgamated with the Foreign Affairs ministry.