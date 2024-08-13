Malta’s first-ever mobile stage initiative, organised by the Eastern Regional Council, has recently wrapped up.

From July 3 to 23, lVANt showcased various local artists across 12 localities in the Eastern Region. This initiative, inspired by the convenience of food delivery services, was notable not only for introducing Malta’s first mobile stage but also for being the first eco-friendly performance experience on a moving stage, utilising battery-operated technology.

The sound and lighting systems for the performances were also remotely controlled to maximise space and efficiency.

Additionally, the van featured a custom-designed side structure for mounting equipment, enhanced acoustics and a branded curtain, with the entire van being tailor-made for this innovative project.

Performers included The Travellers, Subversive Collection, Skald, Krista Sujak, Reb and Jon, David Cauchi, Klinsmann, Chanel Monseigneur, Keith ‘Kiko’ Muscat, Liam Mizzi Peplow, Gilbert Gauci, Lyndsay Pace, Tal-Fuklar Folk Group and Red Electric.

Comedian Matthew Sant Sultana added a touch of humour to the performances.

Highlights included special outreach programmes with Villa Bianca and engaging performances with SkolaSajf, showcasing the project’s dedication to connecting with various community groups and creating unique cultural experiences, especially for younger audiences.

The feedback from participants and audiences was very positive, with many artists praising the initiative on social media.

Many appreciated the project’s innovative concept, with terms like “successful,” “amazing platform” and “fantastic opportunity” frequently mentioned.

Artists highlighted the project’s eco-friendly approach, noting the use of renewable energy and battery-operated technology. There was widespread recognition of the event’s role in promoting local talent, fostering community spirit and creating unique cultural experiences.

The Eastern Regional Council said it remains committed to supporting local arts and culture, building on the success of the lVANt project. As part of their ongoing efforts since being awarded the Region of Culture title for 2024, the council is planning further monthly outreach programmes and projects throughout the year, with the aim to continue enriching the cultural landscape of the region until December.

lVANt was organised by council president Anthony Chircop, executive secretary Jeanette Galea and artistic director Daniel Cauchi.

