Malta is paying €41,393.69 monthly on rent for the building housing its high commission in Piccadilly, London, information given in parliament shows.

It is by far the highest monthly cost for a rented diplomatic building, the next being New Delhi at €28,560 Paris at €17,778, Cairo at €16,766, Dubai at almost €13,000, and Tel Aviv, Abu Dhabi and Madid at just over €10,000 each.

The Casablanca consultate and Lisbon embassy are at the lower end of the scale at some €2,700 per month, Foreign Minister Ian Borg told Beppe Fenech Adami in reply to a parliamentary question. 

Malta has 39 rented properties abroad for diplomatic purposes. 

