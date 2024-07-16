Malta has extended a migration agreement it has with Libya, the Office of the Prime Minister announced on Tuesday, following bilateral meetings with the country.

Prime Minister Robert Abela met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, where they both agreed to extend the project, which they say is aimed at combatting illegal migration.

It has been extended for another three years after first having been signed in May 2020.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Abela said that migration is part of a wider discussion that builds on strategic relationships between Europe and North African countries like Libya.

Malta sees Libyta as one of the EU’s strategic partners in the Mediterranean, particularly in important sectors like renewable energy.

“The issue of migration has not been fully addressed and there is still much left to do, but today we are reaffirming our commitment to work together, because as we have consistently been saying, the problem of illegal migration cannot be solved without commitment from EU countries with transitional countries,” Abela said.

Abela said they also discussed how the commercial relationship between Malta and Libya can continue to grow, with an agreement in favour of extending air connectivity between the two countries.

Relations with Libya are currently focused on creating opportunities in new sectors like the maritime industry, Abela continued, saying that both countries are keen to replicate the successful cooperation they have had to maintain security in other areas.

He said that Malta can continue to serve as a logistical hub between Europe and North Africa when it comes to commerce.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Cabinet Secretary Ryan Spagnol and OPM head of secretariat Mark Mallia also attended bilateral meetings.