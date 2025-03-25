Prof. Stephen Montefort has presented his credentials to King Charles III as Malta's new high commissioner to the UK.

Montefort presented his credentials at Buckingham Palace, London. He was accompanied by his wife Anna Montefort, and staff from the Malta High Commission Ryden Spiteri and Nerissa Sultana.

The King received the High Commissioner in audience and reminisced on his childhood memories of Malta. They also discussed the excellent relationship between Malta and the UK.

The High Commissioner presented the king with two paintings by Maltese artist Frank Schembri. The first one depicts the King as a young child with his uncle Lord Mountbatten in the Grand Harbour circa 1954. The second depicts the Royal Couple when they visited Mdina in 2015.

For the last 12 years, Montefort, a professor of medicine, served as Head of Department of Medicine and as Deputy Dean at the University of Malta.

Montefort replaces Manuel Mallia as the new high commissioner to London.