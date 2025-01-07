The government has presented Malta's updated National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) to the European Commission with a promise to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 41% of 2005 levels by 2030.

The commitment comes despite EU data last year showing that Malta had again topped the EU table for increases in greenhouse gas emissions, with an almost 9% increase compared to the previous year. This made Malta one of only seven countries across the bloc that had not managed to cut emissions.

"The government remains committed to addressing climate change while promoting sustainable economic growth and, at the same time, keeping its pledge not to overburden citizens in order to meet these targets," the Ministry for Energy and the Environment said on Tuesday.

It said key changes are taking place in the energy, waste management and transport sectors.

Malta will see a 77% reduction in emissions from energy generation compared to 2005, primarily due to the switch from heavy fuel oil to gas and the use of electricity interconnections with mainland Europe. Large-scale battery storage installations, an innovative first of their kind, will also be set up, allowing renewable energy to be used at night.

Malta is also committed to increasing the share of renewable energy to around 25% of total energy consumption by 2030, thus surpassing previously set targets.

Looking ahead, the government pointed out that it has just issued an ambitious international call for proposals to produce wind energy.

The waste sector is expected to see a 59% reduction in emissions compared to 2021 levels thanks to pre-sorting facilities, organic waste treatment plants, gas extraction systems that divert waste away from landfills, and waste-to-energy projects.

The ministry acknowledged that greater efforts are needed in the transport sector, which accounts for 37% of Malta’s emissions. It said people will continue to be incentivised to switch to electric vehicles while the road infrastructure is improved and a national plan addressing traffic challenges is discussed and implemented.

The construction sector also needs to make changes to become more sustainable, the ministry said.

"The government aims to support citizens and businesses in implementing these changes. This includes updating Technical Document F for building efficiency, feed-in tariffs, battery energy storage, heat pumps, solar water heaters, the recently relaunched “Irrinova Darek” scheme for families, as well as the “Smart and Sustainable” schemes for businesses. The mandatory installation of renewable energy sources on buildings that reach the maximum permitted height, along with prioritised approvals, will also accelerate the shift towards cleaner energy."

“This National Energy and Climate Plan represents a transformative commitment to strengthen Malta’s sustainability and resilience. We have undertaken, are undertaking, and will continue to make major changes. As Government, we firmly believe that citizens are integral to making this plan work; at the same time, we want citizens to be part of the plan by avoiding the mistake of thinking we can move faster by placing burdens on them that they cannot bear. There are cultural changes we need to make, but there are also many areas where we provide incentives, rather than penalties. Without this approach, climate action cannot be truly successful,” the ministry quoted the minister Miriam Dalli, as saying.