Taking place from April 23-27, the professional development programme will aid audiovisual professionals in advanced story development, as well as legal, distribution, co-production and international funding for film and TV.

The Malta Producers Association (MPA), representing private-sector film and TV producers as well as experienced production crew in Malta, is launching a one-week training event from April 23-27.

The professional development programme, titled Future Visions, is free for members and is also open to non-members for a fee. The MPA is keen to welcome audiovisual producers and film-makers looking to hone their skills and further develop their projects.

Future Visions will include training by John Yorke – former head of drama at the BBC and Channel 4 – whose book Into the Woods is one of the UK’s bestselling books on narrative structure. Yorke’s keynote speech and three-part workshop will be followed by legal sessions courtesy of Annalisa Putorti.

Putorti, from Rulli Putortì and Partners law firm, will give an overview on co-production law in Europe and copyright legislation.

The event will also include guidance on Creative Europe funding provided by Martina Petrovic, the Creative Europe Media Desk representative for Croatia, and Daniela Said, the Maltese Media Desk representative. The programme will close on April 27 with a screening of Muayad Alayan’s A House in Jerusalem, accompanied by an introduction by the film’s sales agent Heretic, and a Q&A session with the writer-director.

Future Visions will include training by John Yorke – former head of drama at the BBC and Channel 4.

Future Visions is the first initiative being launched by the new board of the MPA: interdisciplinary artist and film-maker Charlie Cauchi; the producer of Luzzu Rebecca Anastasi; the director and producer of Simshar, Rebecca Cremona; cinematographer Ben Borg Cardona; as well as film-maker Ryan Gatt.

The MPA was established in 2019 to contribute towards the development, promotion and improvement of the audiovisual industry and its resources in Malta. The association aims to safeguard and represent the interests and rights of Malta’s audiovisual producers and service providers, ensuring professionals in the sector enjoy a competitive and advantageous environment.

Future Visions is being supported by the Arts Council Malta through its Programme Support Scheme.

For more information, registration, and application to Future Visions, click here. Keep up to date with more announcements on Future Visions by subscribing to the Facebook page.