Maltese citizens visiting China in the next 13 months will no longer need a visa if they do not plan on staying there for more than 30 days.

Between November 30 of this year and December 31 of 2025, Maltese passport holders will be able to enter China without a visa for stays of up to 30 days for business and tourism trips, family visits, exchanges, and transit.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg said on Friday the agreement was another milestone in the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

“This visa-free agreement reflects the strong mutual trust and commitment to fostering closer ties in tourism, business, and cultural exchange. It simplifies travel for our citizens but also paves the way for deeper cooperation and new international trade opportunities,” Borg said.

China also reached a similar agreement with Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Estonia, Latvi, and Japan.