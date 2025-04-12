Five Maltese Civil Protection Department officials have concluded a five-day mission in Libya to help determine what caused a series of large fires.

The CPD officials worked in the municipality of Al-Asabaa, where dozens of homes were destroyed following a series of mystery fires.

Authorities have yet to determine what caused the fires and Libyan media reported that experts from Malta, Finland and Estonia inspected the fire sites to investigate what triggered them.

In a statement on Saturday, the Home Affairs Ministry said the five Maltese CPD officials have now submitted their preliminary findings to Libyan authorities for further investigation. The fires are not believed to have been caused by anything chemical-related.

CPD director general Peter Paul Coleiro explains the mission. Video: DOI

The mission was carried out under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, through which Malta continues to extend humanitarian assistance, as it has previously done in Libya, Greece, Turkey, and other countries.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the government was committed to continue investing in its disciplined forces like the CPD. The Libya mission showed how the CPD was using its resources to help both families in Malta as well as others abroad.

CPD Director General Peter Paul Coleiro expressed his gratitude to the Libyan National Centre for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management for their support during the mission. He also reiterated that the CPD was willing and able to assist whenever required.