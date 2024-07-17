The Maltese MEPs in Strasbourg have announced which parliamentary committees they will be joining and outlining their work during the upcoming legislature.

The PN’s head of delegation David Casa announced that he will continue working on the Committee on Employment and Social Affairs as well as the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs and the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs.

PN MEP Peter Agius will be working on the Committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection, as well as the Committee on Petitions and the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Meanwhile, Labour MEP Thomas Bajada will be working on the Committee on Fisheries, the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety and the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs

Alex Agius Saliba will be working on the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs and the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection.

Daniel Attard has joined the Committee on Transport and Tourism, the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy and the Committee on Regional Development.