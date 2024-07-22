A number of Maltese publishing houses have pleaded for government help, saying their sector is in a critical situation.

BDL books, ĊAK Ltd., Horizons, Kite group, Kotba Calleja, Merlin Publishers and Midsea Books said the publications sector was undergoing a transformation, with major challenges and serious risks for its very future.

The costs of paper, production and distribution had risen, while bookshops were closing.

The publishers said they were keeping Maltese literature and publications alive, producing school books as well as research and recreational literature.

Maltese books were a major component of the Maltese people's identity, and the demise of the sector would mean accelerated loss of the collective memory and Malta's own language.

The publishing houses, which represent 75% of the sector, said they were requesting dialogue with the government to discuss their views and proposals.

"The government needs to recognise that the local publications sector is in a seriously critical condition and needs urgent, direct intervention to survive into the future," they said.

"The sector has been ignored for far too long and deserves much better. Words praising Maltese literature and Maltese publications needed to be translated into direct investment."

The publishing houses said they appreciated initiatives by the Malta Book Council but noted that its prizes and funds were often not directly addressed as publishers, without whom books would not survive.