The Maltese translation of The Three-Body Problem made its debut at this year’s Malta Book Festival earlier this month.

Originally written in Chinese by acclaimed contemporary author Liu Cixin, the novel was first translated into English by Ken Liu, whose version became the first Hugo Award-winning novel by an Asian writer.

The Maltese translation by John A. Bonello, Il-Problema tat-Tliet Korpi, joins over 30 other language editions of this celebrated work.

The novel also inspired the English-language Netflix series 3 Body Problem, which premiered in March.

The cover of the Maltese translation of The Three-Body Problem.

Il-Problema tat-Tliet Korpi is the first novel in the Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, which explores a fictional timeline where Earth encounters an alien civilisation from a nearby star system consisting of three sun-like stars locked in a complex orbital pattern.

In a recorded message to the audience, Liu shared that his writing draws inspiration from science fiction greats such as Arthur C. Clarke and Jules Verne. He explained that the trilogy was the product of three years of deep reflection on technology, the universe, civilisation and human nature.

The series takes its creative spark from the “three-body problem” in celestial mechanics − a challenging physics dilemma involving the gravitational interactions of three celestial bodies. Unlike the simpler two-body problem, which can be precisely calculated, the three-body problem is far more complex, chaotic and lacks a universal solution.

Liu expressed his delight at seeing his trilogy translated into Maltese, noting that he never anticipated such international interest when he was writing the novel in a small Chinese city. He was excited to see that, although he cannot speak Maltese, science fiction is bringing the two countries together. He also expressed a desire to visit Malta.

Translator Bonello shared his pride in contributing to this literary project, especially given that few Maltese authors write science fiction. He dedicated 16 months to translating the novel, working intensively each day. To immerse himself in Liu’s vision, Bonello read the entire trilogy, which helped him make informed decisions during the translation process.

The novel’s complexity and rich detail required Bonello to carefully select Maltese terminology to ensure a smooth reading experience while faithfully conveying the original work. Acknowledging the critical acclaim this novel received, Bonello expressed his hope that he succeeded in preserving the authentic voice of the Chinese author for Maltese readers.

Joanne Micallef, director and founder of Faraxa Publishing, praised the dedication and collaborative effort behind the translation. Over 16 months, the team worked passionately to present Liu’s extraordinary narrative to the Maltese audience.

The trilogy, which spans from China’s Cultural Revolution to the mysteries of the cosmos, invites readers to reflect on humanity’s place in the universe and engage with profound existential questions.

Micallef emphasised that this project not only brings a science fiction masterpiece to Maltese readers but also sparks curiosity about the possibilities and risks of our future.

Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta, highlighted that this publication is both a literary achievement and a celebration of cultural exchange between China and Malta. She noted that literature has the power to connect people and foster mutual respect and understanding, and that other Maltese translations of Chinese works were launched in the past two years: L-Analetti ta’ Konfuċju, an ancient philosophical classic; Għoljet il-Qasab, a children’s story.

Yuan said this diversity reflects the dynamic growth of cultural exchanges between the two nations, and that the China Cultural Centre is proud to continue supporting this collaboration, including the upcoming translations of the next two books in Liu’s trilogy.