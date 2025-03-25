A man is in critical condition after scaffolding he was working on inside a Tarxien garage collapsed.

The 45-year-old Tarxien resident was working in a garage on Triq id-Dejma at 4pm when the scaffolding gave way, police said in a statement.

A medical team was called to the site and rushed the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Doctors at the hospital certified him as being seriously injured.

It was the second serious construction-related incident to be reported on Tuesday, following a midnight fall of a man in Pieta’, who fell three storeys while working on the roof of his house in the dead of night.